Government to construct four kilometres of roads in NAVASCO – Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says government will construct four kilometres of asphalt road on the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) campus in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

That, he said would facilitate free movement of staff, students and visitors.

“In honour of the 60th Anniversary celebrations of this great school, I am happy to announce that 4kms of asphalt roads will be constructed on the campus of NAVASCO.

“We have also agreed with the contractor that he will not only work on NAVASCO campus, but will also construct 4kms of asphalt on the campus of CK Tedam University, and another 4kms at Saint John Bosco College of Education.”

The Vice President said this when he addressed the 60th Anniversary and the fourth Nabia co-sponsored speech and prize-giving celebrations of NAVASCO on the theme; “Sustaining sixty years of quality education in Navrongo Senior High School – The role of stakeholders.”

He said the Ghana Education Service (GES) would supply quantities of science equipment and chemicals to NAVASCO, saying “Government is committed to providing quality education and providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning, especially in this age of the fourth industrial revolution.

“That is why we have provided free Wi-Fi in 710 Senior High Schools across the country, including NAVASCO. There is also free Wi-Fi in 46 Colleges of Education, and 13 public Universities. 350,000 laptops have also been supplied to teachers across the country,” he added.

The Vice President said Government “Will be doing even more to make teaching and learning more accessible and in tune with modern trends.”

He acknowledged that the school had challenges and said “As a government, we are aware of the challenges facing this school, constraining teaching and learning and the general academic atmosphere.”

“I am informed that the school has no permanent Assembly Hall since its establishment in 1960. I am aware that the provisional Assembly Hall was constructed many years ago under the leadership of Mr Collins G. MacDonald during his time as Headmaster of the school, with scrap from a British Pavilion after a Trade Fair held in Accra.”

Dr Bawumia said increase in student enrolment and staff had outpaced infrastructural expansion causing a deficit in classrooms, dormitories, and staff quarters. “I understand teachers have to commute daily from town to school due to the inadequate teachers’ quarters.”

This, he said did not augur well for teaching and learning, stressing that “The goal of quality education could only be attained with appropriate investment in educational infrastructure.”

He said President Akufo-Addo had responded to some of the specific needs of NAVASCO by initiating the construction of 12-unit classroom block, 12 seater toilet and six seater water closet toilets.

“We will ensure that these projects are completed as soon as possible to ameliorate the problems of inadequate infrastructure the school is currently facing. We will also take steps to complete the girls’ dormitory project that has stalled, as part of our commitment to ensuring quality education.”

Ms Mercy Babachuweh, the Headmistress of NAVASCO who gave a brief history of the school, said Mr J. K Fiergbor and three other members of staff opened NAVASCO on September 30, 1960, and among the four teachers was the late Navro-Pio, Dr A. B Adda.

The student population was 66.

She said the school currently had a student population of 2,124 with 121 teaching and 70 non-teaching staff, adding that the population was high and appealed to government to speedily complete ongoing projects in the school.