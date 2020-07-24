Government under the ‘Agenda 111” initiative will design, build, equip and staff new hospitals in every district without one and new regional hospitals in every region without none.

These hospitals will solely be built by Ghanaian construction companies and will lay the foundation for the launch of a nation-wide housing programme.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance presented to Parliament the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy and Supplementary Estimate for the 2020 Financial Year.

The Minister said government had already begun to mount an effective and coordinated response to the pandemic and this demonstrates its commitment to protect the lives of Ghanaians.

He said “we must not and will not be daunted by this extraordinary crisis, government will continue to do what it has to do – to protect lives and support livelihoods through compassionate, competent and courageous leadership”.

He said as a country, government had accepted that this pandemic and its effects were unparalleled in the annals of the country, and indeed globally.

It required the marshalling of unprecedented resources to contend with the pandemic and its effects on Ghanaians.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the predicted long-lasting effect of this pandemic, amidst systemic shifts and uncertainties suggest 2020 and beyond would be very challenging.

“Ghana will therefore need this courageous, compassionate and competent government with a well-crafted programme to protect the lives of Ghanaians, safeguard jobs and support businesses to sustain operations during this period and especially in the four years ahead,” he said.

He said government had proven over and over again that they were better managers of the Ghanaian economy and together, “we took Ghana out of HIPC and placed it amongst Lower Middle Income Countries within a decade.”

Mr Ofori-Atta said together, government recovered and revitalised a critically weakened economy, and now they could attract renowned global automobile companies in three years.

Advertisements