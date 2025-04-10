Government to End KelniGVG Contract over Rising Operational Costs

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology has announced it will not renew its contract with KelniGVG, the company operating Ghana’s telecom traffic monitoring system, due to rising costs deemed unsustainable for the state.

At a press briefing in Accra on April 9, Minister of Communications Samuel Nartey George confirmed that the government would not extend the Common Monitoring Platform (CMP) contract beyond its current expiration.

“I wish to announce that on the back of the foregoing, I will NOT be extending the Common Monitoring Platform contract, popularly called KelniGVG, beyond its current terminal date,” the Minister said.

Originally signed in 2018, the CMP was introduced as a revenue assurance mechanism to curb losses from international inbound telecom traffic. However, the Minister disclosed that the cost of maintaining the platform has sharply escalated. While initially absorbing 28 percent of accrued revenue, the system’s operational cost rose to 84 percent by October 2024.

“This means the State is paying far more to monitor the revenue than it retains,” Mr. George stated. “This contract has become unsustainable for the state.”

Valued at $89 million, the KelniGVG agreement has long attracted criticism from civil society organizations and policy think tanks, including IMANI Africa, which questioned its cost-effectiveness and procurement transparency. Some telecom service providers have also raised concerns about the platform’s technical efficiency.

As part of the government’s transition plan, the Minister has directed the National Communications Authority (NCA) to prepare to assume responsibility for telecom revenue monitoring.

“I have instructed the NCA to begin to hold itself in preparedness to carry out the revenue assurance platform on its own,” Mr. George noted.

The NCA is expected to begin with an operational audit of the existing system before taking over full oversight responsibilities. The Minister emphasized that the Authority will be held to rigorous accountability standards as it moves to implement a more sustainable and transparent monitoring approach.