Government to establish 175 million Euros STEM campus at Nsoatre

The government is to establish a 175 million Euros new campus to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) Nsoatre site at Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Ms. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, a Deputy Minister in-charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) announced in an address at a durbar to climax a week-long educational festival and celebration of the 5th anniversary of Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II as the chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

It was on the theme “Promoting and Sustaining Quality Education, the Legacy of a Progressive Chief”.

The project, she said was being funded by the Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom, saying “we are at the stage of value for money audit, because we have already gone through Parliament and the Ministry of Finance”.

Ms. Twum-Ampofo explained the project would comprise laboratories, information, communication and technology (ICT) centres, lecture rooms and hostel facilities, saying it would be completed in 28 months to motivate and create access for more students to acquire STEM education.

Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa and the Benkumhene (chief of the left-wing Division) of the Dormaa Traditional Area who presided said provision of formal and quality education was a collective responsibility that required the support of all stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

He therefore commended Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah for his effort in promoting education in the area, particularly with the establishment of the education endowment fund to finance the provision of educational facilities like a library complex and an ICT centre for the benefit of pupils and students.