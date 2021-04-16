Government is expected to meet stakeholders in the media fraternity on Friday, April 16,202 to deliberate on broadcasting in Ghana.

The Ministry of Information is holding the consultative meeting in Accra.

In a statement signed and issued by Ms Munira Karim, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Information, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Thursday, said the meeting will also discuss the Draft Broadcasting Bill.

The statement said the stakeholders will deliberate on how media related regulations can act within current legal framework to contain inappropriate media content.

The event will be televised on Ghana Television and other private media outlets, and streamlined live on the Ministry’s social media platforms.