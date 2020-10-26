The government will hold the fifth edition of the weekly Nation Building Updates on Tuesday, October 27, to provide detailed updates on measures it has undertaken to revamp the Ghanaian economy.

A statement signed and issued by a Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, on Monday, said the event will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 10:00 hours on the theme: “Rebuilding of the Ghanaian Economy”.

It will be addressed by Regional Ministers of the Western, Central, Volta, Northern and Bono regions.

The event provides government with an opportunity to account to the public measures it has put in place to ensure the actualization of its economic rebuilding agenda since assuming office in 2017.

The event will be streamed live on all major televisions, radio stations and Ministry of Information social media platforms across the country.