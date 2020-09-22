The Ministry of Information has announced the roll-out of the Nation Building Updates, a weekly event designed to provide stakeholders and Ghanaians with detailed updates of key government interventions.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of information, said the maiden event will come off on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 1700 hours on the theme, “Leadership that delivers for the Youth”.

Some of the agencies that will feature on the maiden event include; the National Youth Authority (NYA), Youth Employment Agency(YEA), Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo), National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan( NEIP).

The participating agencies will utilise the platform to report on the pro-youth social interventions being delivered by the government including; the CAPBUSS under the NBSSI, Job Centres of the YEA, the Presidential Pitch and the Green House project of the NEIP, digitisation processes at the NSS, progression into permanent jobs under the NaBCo and digital marketing and capacity building under the NYA.

The event will be streamed live on the Ministry of information social media platforms, Ghana television, and all the major radio stations in the country.