The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, says government will reclaim encroached public lands across the country for its Affordable Housing Programme.

Mr Jinapor made this known in Accra when Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, led a five-member delegation to visit the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

“We need to source lands for the Affordable Housing programme in Ghana,” Mr Jinapor told the delegation.

As part of efforts to reclaim government lands in four major cities of Ghana, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, the Lands Minister announced the formation of a five-member Joint Committee, chaired by Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Committee was tasked to, among other things, develop proposals for areas to be released by the Lands Commission to the Works and Housing Ministry for the housing project.

The action would complement government’s efforts at providing decent and affordable housing for Ghanaians.

Mr Asenso Boakye commended the Land’s Minister for the swift intervention.

Ghana’s housing deficit is estimated at nearly two million.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

