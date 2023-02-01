Government to revamping poultry industry – Deputy Agric Minister

Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua, a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has reiterated government’s commitment to invest more resources to revamp the poultry industry to meet consumer demands and to export to the West African sub-region.

Alhaji Tufeirua stated during the launch of “Akoko Tasty” in Tema jointly by the Labianca Company Limited a major importer and marketer of poultry products and Rockland Meat Company a major local producer of poultry.

The Deputy Minister entreated the two parties to maintain the bond and explore the possibility of engaging more out-grower farmers to be able to meet the increasing demand of the Ghanaian population for good quality poultry products.

Mr. Victor Oppong Agyei, President of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF), noted that the Poultry industry contributed significantly to the socioeconomic growth and development of the country.

He said the industry has the potential for creating over a million jobs along the value chain, stressing that such an industry should be given priority to sustain its contribution to the economic growth of the country.

Mr. Agyei reiterated the need for the country to be self-sufficient and self-reliant, especially in food security, and commended the two companies for the partnership, which would help the poultry industry tremendously.

Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the CEO of Labianca Company, commended Rockland Farms for the determination, remarkable resilience, and willingness to promote the locally produced broilers.

She urged investors to partake in the initiative of creating a social impact of improving livelihoods, especially for women and young people, stressing that the Poultry industry had encountered formidable challenges in the past years and one of which is the cost of feed.

Ms. Edith Akorsah Wheathland, Chief Executive Officer of Rockland Company Limited, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the launch that the collaboration was an effort to revitalize the poultry industry against concerns raised on the high cost of homegrown poultry products.

She said the company’s activities were opening doors for youth employment, empowering women, and increasing local production as a measure to support the poultry industry and the economy.

Ms. Wheathland said Rockland Meat supplies about 700 metric tonnes of chicken daily and envisaged that within the first year of its operations, it could increase production to 6,000 metric tonnes.

“Aside from counting on the Ghanaian financial institutions for support, we are seeking the support of foreign investors who are also majorly concerned with market strategies for offtake.

“Labianca Company is willing to offtake our produce so we are assured that within 12 months we would be able to hit our targets,” she said.

Ms. Wheathland encouraged Ghanaians to patronize homegrown poultry products.

She also called on the government to help bring the cost of production down, especially the cost of poultry feed, which is a major challenge to the industry players.