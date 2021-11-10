Government to shield Keta from deadly tidal waves

Government is working towards solving the issue of periodic tidal waves that continue to wreck havoc on residents of Keta Central in the Volta region.

Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation ( NADMO) said, “As we speak now a team from NADMO headquarters are on their way to give relief items to the people of Ketu South and that is the immediate solution to the situation,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom, at a side event that also featured a photo exhibition of activities of NADMO in mitigating the impact of climate change, Mr Prempeh informed that what had just happened in Ketu South was a natural disaster emanating from climate change of which little could be done about.

While empathising with the people, he said the long term solution was also being pursued, and that the sea defence that dated back to the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) days of which the first phase had be done already, was being pursued as the second phase would be started soon. The government is working towards it, he assured.

“I strongly believe that when the second phase is done, there will be no such a problem again. That is what we must all pray for and support the government.”

He said NADMO staff in the District were still carrying out with a base assessment after which the level of destruction would be known and the necessary assistance provided.

About 2,000 residents were displaced following tidal flooding resulting from wave attacks sweeping away about 300 households at Kedzikope, Abutiakope, and Keta Central on Sunday dawn.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the community showed the exercise, which began on Sunday shortly after parts of the communities were submerged by the sea water, was in earnest in an attempt to pump the logged water back into the sea.

The Municipal NADMO Coordinator, Mr Godknows Bleboo, in an interview with the GNA said he expected the exercise to pump the flood waters into the sea with the 75mm water pumping machine, to last for two weeks.