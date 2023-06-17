Government to support 8,000 fishers during closed season

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, has announced that the alternative livelihood program to support fishers during the close season will be expanded to cover over 8,000 fishers this year.

The program aims to provide household support to all individuals affected by the close season and introduce them to alternative economic activities.

It includes training in various trades such as masonry, carpentry, dressmaking, hairdressing, electronics, and auto engineering.

Mrs. Koomson shared this information during the Minister’s Briefing organized by the Ministry of Information in Accra.

She went on to reveal that the Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity had initiated a program to provide alternative livelihood training support for fishermen.

“The training would be scaled up to cover 8,000 fishers, and after the training, trainees would be supported to set up to ensure that they can earn incomes from their trade,” she noted.

Mrs. Koomson assured that extensive consultations with all stakeholders in the fishery industry had been conducted prior to the announcement of the close season.

She explained that the purpose of the closed season is to allow fish stocks to recover and replenish, and the decision is based on scientific recommendations.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture also mentioned that La Cote d’Ivoire will be implementing its 2023 closed season during the same period as Ghana. However, Togo, Benin, and Liberia are expected to join next year.

The upcoming closed season is scheduled to take place between July 1 and August 31, 2023. The artisanal and inshore fleets will observe their close season from July 1 to July 3, while the industrial trawl vessels will have theirs from July 1 to August 31.