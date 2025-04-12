Government to Terminate KelniGVG Contract Over Escalating Costs

Ghana’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology has announced a pivotal decision to terminate the contract with KelniGVG, the firm responsible for managing the country’s telecom traffic monitoring system.

The Common Monitoring Platform (CMP), which was introduced in 2018 to curb revenue leakages from international telecom traffic, will not be renewed when the current agreement expires.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George made the announcement during a press briefing on April 9, citing unsustainable operational costs. “I wish to announce that on the back of the foregoing, I will NOT be extending the Common Monitoring Platform contract, popularly called KelniGVG, beyond its current terminal date,” he declared.

Initially, the CMP absorbed 28 percent of revenues collected from inbound telecom traffic. However, by October 2024, that figure had surged to an alarming 84 percent, leaving the state with only a fraction of the income it aimed to safeguard. “This means the State is paying far more to monitor the revenue than it retains,” George noted, calling the arrangement “unsustainable for the state.”

The $89 million contract has long faced scrutiny. Civil society groups such as IMANI Africa have criticized its cost-effectiveness and transparency, while some telecom operators have pointed out technical inefficiencies in the system’s functionality. Parliament has also questioned the procurement process behind the contract, adding to mounting pressure for a reassessment of the deal.

In light of the decision, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has been directed to prepare to assume control of the telecom revenue monitoring function. George confirmed that the NCA will first undertake an operational audit of the existing platform before taking full charge of revenue assurance responsibilities.

Integrated commentary suggests that this move signals a broader shift in Ghana’s approach to digital oversight, with the government aiming to reclaim control over strategic infrastructure while ensuring cost-efficiency and regulatory effectiveness. The upcoming transition is likely to catalyze further reforms within the nation’s telecommunications sector, setting the stage for a more transparent and accountable oversight framework.