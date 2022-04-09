Government To Transform ECG Training School Into Tertiary Institution

Dr George Yaw Marfo, Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Training School has said the institute is ready to offer tertiary courses in electronics pursuant to the approval of the Ministry of Energy.

Dr Marfo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said they desired to get the green light from the Ministry and other relevant regulatory institutions for the school to begin tertiary courses.

He said the school was properly resourced to venture into degree programmes, adding that “we are now counting on our ministry to give us the go-ahead, to be able to start those programmes.”

According to him, the process started a long time, but was yet to get the approval, stating that they however understood the delay because the ministry would have to take their time to delve into it as it was not the core mandate of the ECG Training School.

The Director of the school disclosed that their premises was being used by other institutions such as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for their tertiary programmes, an indication that they were ready to run similar ones by themselves.

He said when approved, they would start with electrical and electronics engineering degree awarding courses, and would then consider adding up other sectors such as project management.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy in 2018 indicated its readiness to support ECG to transform its training school into a tertiary institution of excellence to position it to offer training for electrical and electronic engineers in the country.

The then sector Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko indicated in a speech during the Company’s 50th-anniversary celebration stressing that upgrading the school would play a major role in building the capacity of staff and the country’s local expertise.

The ECG Training School located in Tema was established in 1972 and currently run certificate and diploma courses in all forms of electrical training.

It trains officers of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO), the various mines, and all electricity companies in West Africa.

Members of the public who also want to be certified by the Energy Commission, also receive training and sit for the exams at the school.