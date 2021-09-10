Government to work on water expansion in Hohoe – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said his government would expand water systems in the Hohoe Constituency to serve the increasing population.

He said the Ghana Water Company Limited had concluded negotiations with TBM and SMEB Chinese firms for the project, which would produce 44,000 metric tonnes of water.

President Akufo-Addo said the project would cost 139 million US dollars, would be completed in 36 months, and be financed by the Exim Bank.

The President who addressed traditional and religious leaders in Hohoe as part of his tour to the Oti and Volta Region noted that the current water system constructed in 1954 produced only 18 metric tonnes of water daily for a population of about 15,000 population, which was now about 200,000.

He said it was inadequate and needed to be worked on adding that he was committed to seeing to its completion before he left power.

The President also revealed that about 160 million dollars was sought for the expansion of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campus in Fodome and when completed would no longer serve as a campus but a basis for a separate independent University for Hohoe to serve the Northern part of the Volta Region.

He said all sections of the Eastern Corridor Road were being worked on under ten separate contracts adding that the completion works on the Hohoe Sports Stadium would be undertaken and “I want my name to be in the history of Hohoe.”

The President said the Hohoe Municipal Hospital had already been elevated to a Regional Hospital status and was left with infrastructure and rehabilitation works which the Ministry of Health was doing.

President Akufo-Addo noted that his visit to the Volta Region was to continue with the custom he set for himself in his first term which was to visit each region in every year of his mandate at least once.

He said it was for him to see the development of the government’s project in each region and to listen to the concern of the people through opinion leaders like the chiefs.

President Akufo-Addo said he came to Hohoe to say thank you for their historic choice for voting for the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr John-Peter Amewu which formed a bridgehead into the Volta Region through Hohoe, which had become the foundation.

He said Mr Amewu was an outstanding member of his government who had proven to be a worthy son of the soil and holding high the banner of their communities.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe in a speech on behalf of the Gbi and Alavanyo Traditional Areas, said the President was the only sitting Head of State who had visited the Area multiple times.

“Every time you visited, you came with maximum blessings in the form of developments and positive change for the Municipality.”

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the tremendous and unprecedented development Hohoe had enjoyed under his leadership over the last four years which the Hohoe people could not count and were proud of.

“Let the world know that it took Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government to fix Hohoe and indeed Nana is still fixing Hohoe.”

Togbe Keh said the political narrative of Hohoe had changed adding that” Hohoe Constituency is now and forever blue and no more green.”

The Chief mentioned the Hohoe water supply project which was designed to serve only 15,000 people but currently serving more than 200,000 people including educational institutions as a problem.

He also mentioned the need for a fully fleshed University, Completion of Hohoe Sports Stadium, Urgent elevation of Hohoe Municipal Hospital to a Regional status as concerns the President to address.

He said a fully fleshed and autonomous University for Hohoe would be appreciated while acknowledging the government’s efforts to working on the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campus in Fodome.

Togbe Keh appealed to the President to transform the Hohoe Municipal Hospital through infrastructure improvement and expedite processes to make it the Regional Hospital.

He said the Hohoe-Golokwati stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road needed urgent fixing

“We appeal to you to fix the Eastern Corridor Road once and for all so it will become one of your lasting Legacies.”

He also appealed for the completion of the Hohoe Sports Stadium which was stalled after 65 per cent of work was done due to lack of finance.

Togbe Keh said the area had hope that the President would deliver and were counting on him to deliver.

He was grateful to Mr Akufo-Addo for retaining citizens of the Areas in his government including Mr John-Peter Amewu who he said was a game-changer.

The President was accompanied by Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Agric Minister, and Mr Dan Botwe, Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.