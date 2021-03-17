Ghana is still battling with sanitation challenges as successive governments have refused not to take decisive measures to arrest the situation.

It is obvious that the country has failed to decisively and collectively stem the increasing poor sanitation which began a few decades ago.

The country’s rate of urbanization, and the advent of sachet water and other plastic substances have kept on increasing.

More so, it is crystal clear that the government is losing the fight against sanitation simply because it has monopolized the sanitation sector.

Even though, there are a lot of waste management operators in the country; only one company has been tasked to handle wastes generated by close to 30 million Ghanaians.

As the population of rural-urban migration has reached unimaginable trends, a reason for the huge waste management deficits in the city centres despite the government’s interventions.

In an exclusive interview with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Honest Waste Services, Mr. Ransford Martey- Kwao, he underscored the need for the government to bring other private entities on board to help salvage the situation.

According to him, the Ghanaian government should not be selective when awarding waste-related contracts.

He stated that President Akufo Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa becomes a reality, adding that there is an urgent need for the country to have well-engineered landfill sites that will take care of the huge waste the country generates every day.

“As of now, the country cannot boast of any well-engineered landfill sites. It is obvious that most landfill sites have reached a maximum point and are seriously under pressure and likely to be closed down,” he disclosed.

This, he said when care is not taken the situation would aggravate the sanitation challenges in the country.

He, therefore, advised the public to act responsibly with regard to how they managed waste and also subscribe to waste collection services to guarantee that their waste would end up in the right location and disposed of correctly.