Government Transition Team Issues Clarification on Recruitment and Payment Processes

The government’s transition team has issued a statement to clarify recent misinformation regarding ongoing payments and recruitment during the transition period.

According to the spokesperson for the transition team, Fatimatu Abubakar, any claims that the committee has decided to refer all such matters to the joint transition team should be disregarded.

The statement emphasized that while specific allegations of illegality in payments or recruitment should be directed to the transition committee for review, all such processes had received the necessary approvals from relevant statutory bodies and had not been proven illegal. The government reiterated that its term officially ends at midnight on January 6, 2025, and that all procedures were in line with the law.

The clarification came after the transition team’s second meeting, held on December 13, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre. At the meeting, it was decided to create six additional sub-committees to handle various sectors during the transition, including Finance and Economy, Energy and Natural Resources, Legal and Governance, Infrastructure, Interior/Public Safety, and Social Sector. Each sub-committee will consist of three members from both the outgoing and incoming governments. The Head of Civil Service, Head of Local Government Service, and Cabinet Secretary will also be available to assist as needed.

The transition team further outlined that handing-over notes would be delivered to the sub-committee chairs to begin their work, with an expected timeline of one week for the initial deliverables. Outgoing ministers and agency heads will also be involved to provide support as discussions take place on the notes from their respective sectors.

The government remains committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration, with the transition expected to culminate on January 7, 2025.