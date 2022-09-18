Government Unwilling to Stop Galamsey – Security Analyst

A security analyst said government is unwilling to fight illegal mining (galamsey).

According to Dr. Ishmael Norman, government is benefiting from the activities and is not willing to nip it in the bud.

He was speaking on The Big Issue.

He averred that the “If anyone says the National Security is working, I will say, look the other way because nothing seems to be working. What is the outcome of all the money government has supposedly invested to curb the menace? We do not want to solve problems in this country, we only want to talk about them. These problems actually are cash cows for some people. The more such crisis are prolonged, the more people make money out of it. Nobody wants the galamsey problem to go away. Those who have access to power don’t want the problem to go away.”

The President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman said that government, fully aware of its “incapability” to create jobs for the youth is allowing galamsey to go on, so a chunk of the youth can be absorbed.

“The galamsey problem is a very good excuse for the government. The more government can pack the youth in there, the better it is for them because they do not have to deal with their unemployment. Government doesn’t want to really solve the problem. I do not think President Akufo-Addo wants the problem to go away. Yes, he will talk about it, but won’t solve it. He cannot and will not solve the problem.”