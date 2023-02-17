Government urged to adopt measures to prevent destruction of cocoa farms for mining activities

Some residents in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region have appealed to the government to adopt pragmatic measures to prevent the destruction of cocoa farms for mining activities.

According to them, cocoa farming was their major activity, but with the current illegal mining gaining grounds, it was pushing them out of business since farmlands were being sold for mining.

The residents expressed the sentiments when the Ghana Tourism Authority office in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region on Tuesday February 14, distributed branded chocolates and cocoa drinks to more than 200 residents of Sefwi Wiawso and surrounding communities to mark the Region’s maiden Chocolate Day celebration.

The distribution of chocolate, which was done at the Sefwi Wiawso VIP Lorry Station at the Forecourt of Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) and the Western North Regional Coordinating Council, formed part of activities to mark 18th edition of the National Chocolate Day on the theme “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana.”

Some of the beneficiaries were students, market women, drivers, commuters, farmers, food vendors, apprentice, some staff of the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly as well as Regional Coordinating Council.

Western North Regional Director of Ghana Tourism Authority, Daniel Micheal Kpingbi, said the programme was in line with the authority’s drive to show love to the less privileged in society on this special occasion of expression of love.

He said it was also to educate the public on the health and economic values of cocoa which served as the backbone of the country’s economy.

Mr. Kpingbi encouraged the beneficiaries, particularly farmers in the region, to eat more chocolate and cocoa beverages regularly to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

He was optimistic that patronage of chocolate and other cocoa products would gradually be accepted by the people to help achieve the government’s economic growth agenda.

He also urged cocoa farmers to eschew farming practices that would not inure to good and quality cocoa beans that Ghana was noted for.

The beneficiaries thanked the Authority for the initiative and entreated them to ensure its sustainability.