Professor Goski Alabi, the President of Laweh Open University College has called on the government to collaborate with service providers to make the internet affordable, available, and accessible for online education.

Mrs Alabi noted that the internet was too expensive for digital education and until the government intervened, it would be difficult for a lot of students especially those in the rural areas to be part of the new revolution in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This, she explained was critical because no global educational institutions can thrive without reliable and effective internet connectivity.

The Professor made the call on Tuesday in Accra at a news briefing to launch the Laweh International High School (LAWIS), the first Pan African online education in the country.

The event was on the theme “ The Relevance of Online Education Across All Levels of the Ghanaian Educational System”.

She said the school had partnered with Edoptions Academy of Edmuntum, USA to award graduates with American High School Diplomas which can be used in Ghana and anywhere in the world for university admissions.

“LAWIS students take 21 courses within three years to get an American High School Diploma if they have completed Junior High School or five courses for those who have completed Senior High School in Ghana or Nigeria”, she said.

Mrs Alabi said COVID-19 had made online education essential for all schools, stressing that the citizenry needed to take advantage of the platform and maximized its full potential for national growth.

She said the school had the required resources to support the West African Examination Curriculum and British International General Certificate Secondary Education and the Advanced level curriculum which engaged students both on-line and off-line through interactive project-based learning.

“LAWIS equips its students to be purpose-driven, creative, entrepreneurial and intellectually stimulated in a way that pushes the boundaries of traditional education”, she said.

“Students in such a learning environment will acquire the requisite competencies, skills, and experiences to prepare them to thrive in the chosen future career through their learning style and pace”.

