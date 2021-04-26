A National Executive member of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union, (G.P.R.T.U), Mr. Eric Esirifi has observed that the surest way to curb road accidents in the country, is for the government to come out with measures that could collaborate with the Transport Unions and all relevant stakeholders in the transport sector to embark on intensive education drive to curb road menace in the country.

In Mr. Esirifi’s view, Ghanaians are wrongfully attributing many deaths in the country to the Covid-19 pandemic, unknown to the citizens that the real cause can be linked to persistent road accidents.

Chairman Eric Asirifi who also doubles as the branch Chairman for Accra Taifa-Burkina Fasso of the G.P.R.T.U.in a telephone interview with the SUPREME Newspaper called on the Government, to include stakeholders like the Ghana Highway Authority, National Road Safety Authority and the MTTD branch of the Ghana police service to as matter of urgency, to engage in a national dialogue to find lasting solution to curb the rate of road accidents or crushes on the country’s highways.

Commenting on the need to fast track these measures, Mr. Esirifi said road accidents have claimed lives of 771 between January 2021 and March 2021 as compared to the number of people who died through Covid-19 pandemic which is just one year old in Ghana, noted that government collaboration with stakeholders including the media would go a long way to only curb the road accidents but also help equip drivers to become abreast with their profession.

The GPRTU Chairman therefore called on drivers to exhibit positive driving attitudes on our roads, and concluded with call on the media to use their platforms to support educating both drivers and public to enhance government efforts of arresting the situation.