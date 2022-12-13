Government urged to develop comprehensive strategy on SGBV

The government of Ghana has been urged to develop a comprehensive strategy to address issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and to prioritise issues affecting women and girls’ growth in decision-making processes.

Mr Ore Ayoola Akanji, Advocacy and Learning Manager, GH SRHR Alliance, explained that the fight against SGBV required multi-sectorial support with the commitment of government machinery to ensure that issues of violence against women and girls were not compromised.

Mr Ayoola made the point at a workshop in Tamale, organised by the Ghana Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Alliance for Young People (GH Alliance), a consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) including PPAG, Savana Signatures, Norsaac, Theatre for Social Change, Curious Minds and PHIP.

It formed part of the Power to Youth project being implemented in partnership with Songtaba, GH SRHR Alliance, Youth Advocacy Ghana and led by Norsaac.

The Power to Youth project is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dutch Government.

The event, which brought together various stakeholders, was also to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender – Based Violence.

Mr Akanji said the CSOs also require the necessary legislative support from government and other stakeholders to execute their initiatives.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) expressed need for various stakeholders to endeavour to provide a platform that guaranteed the economic security for women and girls.