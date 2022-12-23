Government urged to develop policies to protect vulnerable

Right Reverend Hilliard D. Dogbe, the Presiding Prelate, Western-West Africa Episcopal District, A.M.E Zion Church, has urged the government to develop policies to protect the well-being of the vulnerable in society.

He urged the government to inspire hope and love for the citizenry and work to promote economic growth, prosperity, and development through the efficient use of the country’s resources.

The Presiding Prelate said this in his Christmas message issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“Christmas reminds us of God’s immense and unconditional love for us; love that moves him to give us his very best, his only son Jesus Christ, whose birth we commemorate,” he said.

“We must not only reflect upon and speak about God’s love, but more importantly, we must commit to living it out.”

“Our relationship with one another within our social settings, the political arena, on the ecumenical front, in business, and all through must be premised on sincere love,” he said.

He appealed to Parliament to build consensus in their deliberations and put Ghana first when considering every bill presented to them to build stronger, better, and more resilient people.

“In this economically challenging period, the temptation to reap monetary gain through overpricing of goods and services, the creation of artificial shortages, and other underhanded dealings are high.”

“We must resolve to refrain from such and instead commit to lessening the burden on one another,” he said.

The year 2022, he said, had been one of the most challenging periods in the recent history of the country, when the economy took a severe battering occasioned by a complex mix of both internal and external factors.

He said that while the country was not entirely out of the woods, the prospects for significant recovery appear positive, provided we can individually and collectively make the difficult but necessary sacrifices.