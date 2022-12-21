Government urged to engage organised labour on debt restructuring

The National House of Chiefs has called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, engage organised labour on the intended debt restructuring exercise.

It said it was important for Ghanaian workers and pensioners to deeply understand and know the rationale behind the austerity measures introduced in the 2023 budget as part of efforts to secure a programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the House, who made the call during the last meeting for the year in Kumasi, said steps being taken by the government to address the current economic challenges were difficult but necessary.

However, the uproar in the labour front following the announcement of the debt exchange programme as well as freeze on public sector employment was understandable, and required the government to take steps to extensively engage all relevant stakeholders, to help them appreciate the magnitude of the problem.

“We also call on the labour front and all people affected by the measures being taken to reasonably dialogue with the government so that we can go through the IMF programme successfully,” he appealed.

The President further entreated Ghanaians to support the government to roll-out a successful IMF programme to bring respite to the citizenry.

“It is the expectation of all Ghanaians that in due course the country will secure board and management levels approval of the IMF to support our balance of payment deficit,” he stated.

On the Bawku chieftaincy disputes, Ogyeahohuo Gyebi II called for a ceasefire from the feuding factions to bring lasting peace to Bawku and its environs.

He said there was no need to use guns, arrows and other offensive weapons in finding solution to the impasse but rather resort to dialogue to save lives and properties.

The President, on behalf of the House, paid glowing tribute to Ghanaian farmers for their selfless service of feeding the nation over the years despite the numerous challenges.

He entreated the government to take bold steps to move the country away from rain-fed farming to mechanised farming to improve yields and income of farmers.