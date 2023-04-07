Government urged to implement GAPPA to prevent NCDs in Ghana

The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA) has called on government and stakeholders to comprehensively implement the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA) to help prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

It said the implementation of the GAPPA would go a long way in curbing NCDs such as; heart diseases, strokes, diabetes, and breast and colon cancers.

The call in a statement signed by Ms Mary Kpogo, the Programme/Operation Officer of INSLA and copied the Ghana News Agency forms part of the commemoration of this year’s World Physical Activity Day, which falls on April 6.

The theme for the Day is; “Have a Good Time! Be Active,” which emphasises on the importance of fun.

The statement said physical activity had been proven to help in the prevention of hypertension, overweight and obesity and could improve mental health, quality of life and well-being.

It stated that the WHO estimated that about five million deaths per year could be totally prevented by being more active on a regular basis. However, one in four adults does not meet the recommended levels of physical activity.

“The WHO defines physical activity as any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that requires energy. Physical activity refers to all movement including during leisure time, exercise has a significant impact on our heart health, bodies, and minds, contributing to preventing cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety, while ensuring growth and development in young people,” it explained.

The statement said the 2014 Ghana Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth indicated that less than 40 per cent of Ghanaian children and youth participated in any amount of physical activity.

“Another study revealed that only about 24.5 per cent of the target population regularly exercised (Obiri Korang et al., 2016), and that being physically active is one of the most important steps that Ghanaians, of all ages, can take to improve their health and reduce the incidence of NCDs.”

It stated that a good balance between rest, recreation, and physical activity cannot be overemphasized as research has shown that sedentary behaviour contributed to a host of chronic diseases.

“National stakeholders must start to engage and dialogue on the implementation of the Global Action Plan on Physical Activity in Ghana. The improvement of population-based physical activity commitment expressed in the National Health Policy (NHP) should be practicalized for the benefit of the population and health,” the statement urged.

It said government and development partners through the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Roads and Highways, National Development Planning Commission, security agencies and other duty bearers should put in place population measures to ensure that interventions and programmes such as; national fitness days were observed, friendly cycling and walk ways were protected.

“Since physical activities saves lives, individuals should take charge of their lives by engaging in such programmes to keep them healthy and strong,” it stated.

The WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity was developed through a worldwide consultation process involving governments and key stakeholders across multiple sectors including health, sports, transport, urban design, civil society, academia, and the private sector.

The plan seeks to reduce the global prevalence of physical inactivity in adolescents and adults by 15 per cent by the year 2030 (15/2030), through the implementation of four strategic policy Action Areas which includes: the creation of active societies, creation of active environments, creation of active people, and the creation of active systems.