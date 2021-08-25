Government urged to invest in cancer treatment

Mr.Patrick Ekye-Kwesie, Jomoro Parliamentary Candidate for the Convention People’s Party(CPP) in the December 2020 elections, has made a passionate appeal to the government to invest in the treatment of cancer.

He noted with concern that the treatment of cancer in health care delivery systems in Ghana was very expensive and remained a burden on patients especially the less-endowed in society.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ekye-Kwesie recounted his ordeal as a cancer patient and bemoaned how the poor and marginalized in Ghana continued to struggle to fund the medical expenses of their ailment.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie lauded the initiative of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) where members and relatives with all forms of cancer were treated free of charge.

He implored the government to do the same, stressing that not all could travel outside the country for treatment.

He further called for a holistic regime to beat down the cost of treating cancer patients in the country.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie expressed gratitude to some doctors and distinguished personalities who had supported him financially to undergo treatment to save his life.

They are Dr Luigi Brescia, Dr Franca Brescia, Dr. Lucio D’ Alessandro, Dr. Maurizio, Prof Lori and Dr Tobias all of Switzerland.