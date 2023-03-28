Government urged to invest in State institutions

Mr Francis Gotah, former Ketu Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on government to invest in State institutions with the mandate to ensure citizens remained informed about government policies, rights, and others.

He said some sensitive State institutions such as the NCCE, Centre for National Culture (CNC) and others should have been fully resourced by government to discharge their duties effectively.

Mr Gotah made the call during this year’s Volta Regional Culture Heritage programme held at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Mr Gotah, who Chaired the event on the theme “Wear Ghana for Jobs in Ghana” reiterated the need to revamp the key institutions due to the important roles they played such as educating the citizenry on their civic rights and responsibilities.

“These State institutions, especially the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the National Commission for Civic Education, charged with the responsibility to protect and educate citizens on their fundamental human rights, were under resourced,” he said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to embrace locally made products and dishes to position the nation to face future economic challenges.

Mr Gotah lamented the increasing rate of modern lifestyles by the youth and called for urgent action to mitigate “these negative styles.

“Indecent dressing and others are on the rise. Parents and other authorities must be in charge to curb this,” he added.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, on his part, stated that cultural values must be protected and strengthened.

He called on parents and guardians to instill discipline in their children for a better future.