Government urged to prioritise environmental health in all activities

Environmental Health Practitioners have called on government and the public to prioritise environmental health in all their activities to promote wellbeing.

Mrs Florence Kuukyi, the Director of Public Health, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), said this was important as the environment was a major determinant of health and wellbeing of humans.

Mrs Kuukyi made this known at a float organised by the AMA to mark the 2021 World Environmental Health Day, on the theme: “Prioritising Environmental Health for Healthier Communities in Global Recovery”.

It seeks to raise awareness on the need for healthy environment and general wellbeing.

She said to have a healthier community, environmental health practitioners must ensure that the environment was safe, hygienic and healthy for human habitation.

She explained that with a clean environment the public would be prevented from non-communicable diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

Mrs Kuukyi noted that proper sanitation is a way of life, especially in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged all to continue observing the safety protocols.

The World Environmental Health Day is observed on September 26 annually.

The Day is important in the current situation as most parts of the world continue to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

It was started by the International Federation of Environmental Health Council during a meeting in Indonesia on September 26, 2011.