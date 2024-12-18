Government Urged to Prioritize Remittances Over FDIs for Economic Growth

The Ghanaian government has been encouraged to shift its focus from an over-reliance on foreign direct investments (FDIs) to prioritizing remittance inflows as a key driver of the country’s developmental agenda.

This call comes in light of the significant disparity between remittance inflows and FDIs, with remittances totaling US$4.6 billion in 2023—far surpassing the US$649 million generated from FDIs in the same year.

Mawutor Abraham, Director of Taptap Send Africa, a global money transfer company, highlighted that remittances play a far more substantial role in Ghana’s economy than FDIs. He emphasized that while attracting FDIs often requires considerable effort and resources, remittances offer a more straightforward and cost-effective means of boosting the economy.

“What remittances do for Ghana is far higher than FDIs,” Abraham stated at a media engagement in Accra. “We should take remittances seriously and encourage it because it will continue to outshine FDIs.” He pointed out that the country’s regulatory environment presents challenges to attracting new FDIs, particularly when compared to neighboring countries like Nigeria, which offer more favorable conditions for foreign investors.

Abraham noted that rather than focusing solely on attracting external investors, the government could significantly enhance remittance inflows by creating a more welcoming environment for remittance companies. He recommended that the government provide a clear and supportive regulatory framework, including a review of the four-year requirement for remittance firms wishing to establish operations in Ghana, and foster closer collaboration between regulators and remittance players.

“The same way we hold forums to attract FDIs, we should have similar forums to encourage remittances,” he said, urging the government to ensure that remittance companies, which contribute significantly to the economy, are treated with greater priority.

In addition to discussing the broader remittance sector, Abraham addressed the recent suspension of Taptap Send’s services in Ghana due to regulatory issues. The company resumed its operations after a month-long pause, during which it lost more than US$100 million in transaction value. The suspension was a result of a directive from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regarding Taptap Send’s partnership with local banks and fintechs for a new wallet product for customers in the EU and the UK.

Abraham clarified that no laws were violated, and expressed the company’s commitment to complying with all relevant regulations. He noted that while the suspension had a severe impact on the company’s operations, with zero transactions recorded in November, Taptap Send was working to regain lost customers and resume its normal services.

“We are fully committed to complying with all relevant regulations and we’re excited to resume transfers to Ghana for the thousands of customers who have relied on us for their money transfers over the years,” Abraham said.