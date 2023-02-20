Government urged to revive key sectors of economy for sustainable growth

The Reverend Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an Economist, has reiterated the need to activate policies to revamp key sectors of Ghana’s economy for sustainable growth.

Industries play a critical role in major economic reconstruction and their blueprints are available for Ghana to learn from for a holistic industrialisation, he said.

A holistic industrialisation would carry along its value- chain huge infrastructural development, job creation, and economic transformation.

Speaking on Ghana News Agency’s Dialogue Platform in Tema, Rev. Dr Mensa noted that industrialisation and a revamp of the agriculture sector would enhance Ghana’s growth and move her out of the control of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with its ramifications like the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

“Such a smart move will help reduce the rate at which home-used, cheap and substandard goods are dumped on our markets, killing local industries,” he said.

He said a focus on industrialisation would help in transforming the economy and improve productivity.

He suggested that special attention must given to industries, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and the blue economy to help achieve the balance of payment surplus.

The government needs to take advantage of Ghana’s oil exploration and revamp the Tema Oil Refinery to perform to expectation.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, GNA, called on the media and political party communicators to be circumspect in their delivery.

“Let us speak words of comfort and restore hope in the people, in a hazardous environment you don’t strike a match, the fire that you might set would consume all including you, let us work together to rebuild Ghana,” he said.