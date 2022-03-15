Government Urged To Stabilize The Economy

Traders and transport operators within the Upper Denkyira East Municipality (UDEM) have cried out to the Government to initiate pragmatic policies and strategies to stabilize the economy to help improve livelihoods.

That they said would help improve the standard of living of the people for them to actively contribute their quota to the socio economic development of the country.

The current increase in transport fares, fuel, goods and services was having negative impact on the lives of people increasing crimes, social vices among others in the country, they said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dunkwa Offin, traders, passengers and drivers poured out how the economic hardship of the country was stressing them out.

They described the situation as worrying and disturbing calling on the Government to do something on the current frustration of the people in the country.

Some noted that though COVID-19 has had its own effects on the economy of which Ghana was no exemption, there must be stringent efforts to mitigate current situation in the country.

Traders recounted the countless times they had to take their goods home and how they were incurring losses due to the hikes in prices.

Mr Kwame Amoah, driver appealed to the Government through the GNA to as a matter of urgency, go to the aid of the people, engage stakeholders, and ensure something was done to improve the economy.

Maame Adwoa Asabea, an apple seller also pointed out that though the efforts by the Government to improve the economy could not be overemphasised, more must be done to minimise the hardship in the country.

Mr Ebenezer Appiah Forson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area responding to their appeal, promised the people that the Assembly was working around the clock to implement some Government interventions such as MASLOG loans to enable traders expand their businesses.

He said that the impact of COVID-19 has affected economies and Ghana was no exception but the Government was still in the process of stabilizing the economy.

He urged the people to support the proposed E-levy to help the Government increase it revenue to improve the economy and put strategic measures in place to help the country grow.