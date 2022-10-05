Government urged to tackle unemployment and irregular migration

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area has implored government to tackle unemployment and irregular migration to save majority of the unemployed youth from risks associated with perilous journeys and irregular migration.

Many risked their lives traveling through deserts to the Gulf States and other places abroad in search of jobs and to fulfill hopes for better lives due to joblessness at home, but most of such people ended up worsening their plight because of hostile environments they trapped themselves in, he said.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs was addressing the students, old students, staff, and stakeholders of the Dormaa Senior High School (DORMASS) at a durbar organised to climax the 75th celebration of the establishment of the school at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The year-long event was under the theme “Educating the Youth for Sustainable Development”.

He said sustaining initiatives, introducing new and innovative ideas, and creating the enabling environment for the creation of employment could help to alleviate the plight of the teeming unemployed youth.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II recounted the numerous benefits he had gained in life through education, saying such a story could not be told without the mention of DORMASS and the quality training he received as an old student.

He, therefore, encouraged the staff, students, and other stakeholders to work even harder to improve the academic performance of the school.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II advised the students to study hard to justify the investments being made in them by their parents and guardians.

He pledged an amount of GhC10,000.00 towards the completion of the school’s fence wall project and assured an additional amount of GhC30,000.00 and a 1,000 bags of cement would be added if the school authorities started work on an 18 unit classroom block.