Government urged to tackle youth unemployment

The youth of Jasikan have called on the government to tackle unemployment to discourage and prevent the youth from engaging in extremist activities.

They noted that employment opportunities would take the youth’s attention from being radicalized by extremists.

This was part of issues discussed by the youth during a town hall meeting organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the National Security Ministry.

Mr Stephen Mensah, Jasikan District Director, NCCE, said the meeting was a continuation of the engagement the Commission had with Youth Activist Groups and to discuss and find possible solutions to security threats that might exist in the district’s quest to prevent any extremist activities.

The participants raised concerns about the connivance of citizens with other nationals to acquire identity cards for the foreigners, which according to the security officers, posed an identification challenge.

Traditional authorities and Assembly members were encouraged to make it a priority to sensitise house owners to have a register of tenants as a way of knowing the identities and background of strangers in the communities.

They were urged to adopt a security strategy that could streamline the activities of foreigners and monitors their movements as well.

Mr Clement Kwesi Mamadu, Acting Oti Regional Director, NCCE noted that citizens had a key role to play in enhancing the nation’s security.

He urged the citizens to know the background of strangers, avoid crowding at accident scenes and take a keen interest in the affairs of their wards.