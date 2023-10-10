Government Urged To Tighten Pesticide Approval Process

Stakeholders in the cocoa value chain believe that highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs) pose grave dangers to cocoa farmers, their families, and communities in Ghana and across West Africa.

In Ghana, pesticides are used by most farmers to boost and increase production of food and crop yields.

However, overuse and improper use of chemical pesticides are having adverse effects on the environment, human health, and social capital.

In a communique to the media, both state and non-state actors agreed that though pesticide use boosts cocoa production in the short term, the persistent misuse of pesticides adversely poses great risks to the health of farmers and the environment in the long term.

Read the full communique below:

For Immediate Release: 26TH SEPTEMBER, 2023.

FINAL COMMUNIQUE ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES OF PESTICIDE USE IN COCOA PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE OF GHANA

26TH SEPTEMBER, 2023

Preamble

We, the participants (both state and non-state actors) having met at a conference on human rights and environmental issues of pesticide use in the cocoa production landscape of Ghana on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, hosted by Conservation Alliance International, SEND Ghana, and INKOTA Network at the Holiday Inn in Accra, discussed extensively some crucial issues within the country’s cocoa sector and note that the following to inform policy discussions on pesticides usage:

A large majority of cocoa farmers in Ghana are reliant on chemical pesticides, as they are often cheaper and less labour-intensive than non-chemical pesticides for addressing pest and disease incidence. Some of the unapproved pesticides used contain active ingredients classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as highly hazardous due to the dangers they pose to human health and the environment. Some of the active ingredients are no longer approved for use in the European Union (EU) due to their effects on health and the environment yet widely used by many cocoa farmers Unapproved pesticides including those that are highly hazardous also damage soils, poison water bodies and destroy biodiversity. The continued over-dependence on unapproved pesticides (including highly hazardous pesticides) could result from limited access to approved pesticides or alternatives. Weak enforcement of regulations, the influence of pesticide manufacturers, and the high cost of approved pesticides have led to the proliferation of unapproved pesticides. The use of unapproved (especially highly hazardous) pesticides in cocoa production is a risk to the human right to health, the human right to safe and healthy working conditions as well as the human right to a healthy environment. This can only be addressed with a collective effort of both state and non-state actors in cocoa-producing and consuming countries.

Based on the above-mentioned, we hereby make the following proposals:

The pesticide approval process in Ghana should be tightened to phase out all unapproved (and highly hazardous) pesticides (HHPs) and clamp down on the influx of unapproved pesticides in the market.

Though pesticide use boosts cocoa production in the short term, the persistent misuse of pesticides adversely poses a great risk to the health of farmers and the environment in the long term.