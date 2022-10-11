Government urged to work towards reducing sexual violence, abuses

The Bono Regional Chapter of the Young Urban Women Movement (YUWM) has urged the Government to ratify Convention 190 of the International Labour Organisation to reduce violence and sexual harassment against women and girls in the informal sector.

The Movement comprises about 6,500 young women and girls, between 15 and 35 years, spread across Upper East, Northern, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Volta, and Greater Accra regions.

The ratification of the Convention pressed countries to put in place measures to stem all forms of sexual harassments and abuses against women and girls in the public and informal sectors.

A communiqué issued by the Movement and signed by Ms Miriam A. Gbedemah, a member, said: “Convention 190 and Recommendation 206 are the first international legal standards that specifically recognise the right of everyone to a free work environment.”

The communiqué was issued after the group undertook a float on the principal street of Sunyani to create awareness and mark the celebration of the International Decent Work Day (IDWD), on the theme: “Wage Justice”.

It is observed on October 7 to highlight a work free environment devoid of violence and harassment, including gender-based violence.

Organised by Action Aid Ghana (AAG), members of the group held placards with inscription such as “Ratify ILO C190 Now”, “Gender-based Violence at Workplaces”, “We are Marching for women’s Right”, “We are marching for a Better, Fairer World” and “Marching to End GBV at Work.”

Research conducted by the AAG in 2018 in urban areas showed 44 per cent of women repeatedly suffered sexually oriented behaviours, including sexual harassment at workplaces, 49 per cent were sexually abused and 44 per cent sexually harassed at work.

It expressed concern over an alarming surge in cases of domestic violence worldwide, though ILOC 190 clearly set out steps that governments and social partners should take to mitigate its impact.

“Article 18 of the Recommendation 206 provides leave for victims of domestic violence, flexible work arrangements as well as protection for these victims,” it added.

Miss Aisha Issah, 23, a member, told the Ghana News Agency that as an apprentice she went through abuses in the hands of her “madam” for many years, which affected her interest and desire to learn skills training.

“If C190 is rectified it will encourage vulnerable and abused girls to access justice in society,” she said.