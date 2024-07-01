Government Vows Fiscal Discipline Ahead of 2024 Elections

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has pledged to uphold fiscal discipline and tighten expenditure as Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, ensuring the public of the government’s secure financial decisions.

The government aims to prevent policy slippages and maintain economic stability amid political transitions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 1, 2024, Dr. Amin Adam emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing domestic revenue mobilization, instilling confidence in the public about the government’s financial management.

“Despite 2024 being an election year, our unwavering focus remains on sustaining macroeconomic stability through prudent fiscal management,” Dr. Amin Adam stated. This steadfast commitment underscores the importance of continuing macroeconomic reforms to achieve long-term stability, debt sustainability, and robust economic growth.

The Finance Minister’s remarks reflect Ghana’s determination to navigate electoral pressures while prioritizing sustainable economic development and poverty reduction initiatives.