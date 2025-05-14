Government Vows to Sustain Cedi Stability Amid Business Skepticism

The government has pledged to ensure the recent stabilization of the Ghanaian cedi is not short-lived, as businesses remain cautious about adjusting prices despite the currency’s appreciation.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem emphasized that authorities are implementing long-term strategies to maintain macroeconomic stability and prevent the gains from being eroded.

Speaking on concerns raised by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) and other businesses, Ampem acknowledged fears that the cedi’s recovery could prove temporary. Many companies have hesitated to reduce prices, wary of a potential reversal. In response, the government is prioritizing reserve accumulation, particularly through gold exports, to bolster the currency’s resilience.

“What is important is the predictability and stability of the cedi to allow for planning and for businesses to operate effectively,” Ampem stated. He highlighted that with gold prices exceeding $3,000 per ounce, Ghana is capitalizing on favorable conditions to strengthen its buffers. “We are making hay while the sun shines,” he added, signaling a focus on proactive measures rather than short-term fixes.

Financial analyst Dr. Richmond Atuahene has urged the government to avoid complacency, warning that external risks could undermine progress without structural reforms. Ghana’s history of currency volatility, driven by import dependency, debt obligations, and speculation, underscores the need for sustained policy discipline.

The Deputy Minister’s assurances reflect a shift toward forward-looking economic management. While businesses await tangible proof of lasting stability, the emphasis on reserve accumulation and strategic planning suggests an attempt to break from past cycles of abrupt depreciation. The success of these efforts will ultimately determine whether the cedi’s strength translates into broader economic confidence.