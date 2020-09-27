Mr George Oduro, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, says the government will continue to work to open more factories in local communities to create jobs for the youth.

He said the government through the planting for food and jobs, planting for exports and rural development as well as the one district one factory programmes, was creating avenues to expand employment opportunities for the youth in the country.

Mr Oduro, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adansi South, stated this when he addressed party supporters after a health walk in some principal streets of New Edubiase.

He said the government was currently expanding infrastructural facilities in senior high schools to help accommodate the high number of students benefiting from the free senior high school initiative.

Additionally, facilities in public universities were being expanded to help admit the increasing number of students who would be enrolled following the introduction of the free SHS policy.

The government was also expanding access to tertiary education by removing bottlenecks that prevented poor and needy students from going to the university through the introduction of the free guarantor system, to enable needy students have easy access to finance to support their education.

Mr Oduro said the NPP government had done well in its first term and needed another term to continue to work to consolidate the gains and transform the country to improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Francis Ankomah, District Chief Executive for Adansi South, said the party was poised to retain the parliamentary seat to enable the government continue its development agenda in the area.

He stressed the need for the youth to lead the campaign to retain the seat.