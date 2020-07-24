Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health (MoH), says the New Patriotic Party government, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue to invest in the health sector as it builds a resilient national healthcare system.

He said this would ensure Universal Health Coverage for Ghanaians and everyone living in Ghana.

The Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, Director – Technical Cordination Directorate, MoH, at a ceremony held in Accra on Thursday to handover 2,343 immunization cold chain equipment procured by the MoH to DENG Limited, the local agent for VESTFROST Solutions, for installation in health facilities across the country by the end of this year at a total cost of 4.7 million United States Dollars.

The equipment included Vaccine fridges, Freezers with their thermometers, solar powered equipment and solar panels for some Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds that were not connected to the national electriciticy grid.

“These Cold Chain equipment will deliver effective immunization which is one of the most far reaching health intervention that closely reflects the ethos of the SDG’s: ‘Leaving no one behind,” he said.

The Minister said DENG Limited would provide maintenance services of the equipment for two years and build the capacity of clinical engineering staff to take over the maintenance after the period.

Additionally, he said, the Government had procured about 15,000 vaccine carriers to support immunization services.

He said the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP) project was being implemented through funding arrangements between the Ministry and Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) with technical support from UNICEF.

“The implementation of the CCEOP is expected to strengthen the immunization cold chain to improve vaccine management and ultimately deliver quality immunization services to children in Ghana,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the Partners for their continuous collaboration for a stronger immunisation system in Ghana.

Madam Anne-Claire Dufey, Country Representative of UNICEF, said the equipment were even more critical as they prepared to conduct immunisation campaigns against polio, starting August, 2020.

“I have been in the field several times to witness the efforts of Health workers to reach every child and I am confident that this equipment will go a long way in facilitating their work, especially to store the vaccines in the various health facilities,” she said.

She assured the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on behalf of the UNICEF Supply Division, Regional office and country office of their commitment for the timely implementation of the CCEOP project.

Mr Kenneth Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer, GENG Limited, assured that DENG Limited would deliver on time saying “we have the experience in installation of solar systems, generators, water systems amongst others and would work effectively to install these equipments for use”.

Some dignitaries and participants at the event included Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, Chief Director, Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, Ghana Health Service Programme Manager for EPI, Representative of VESTFROST Solutions and DENK limited.

Advertisements