Government will continue to work with Parliament for progress – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the commitment of the Government to working with the Speaker and Members of Parliament for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

“All of us have a joint responsibility to work together, with our different views and our different perspectives, for Ghana – a united Ghana, governed according to the rule of law, respect for individual liberties, human rights and principles of democratic accountability,” he said.

“A Ghana that meets fundamental requirements of social justice and solidarity.”

The President said this in a speech read on his behalf by Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, at the launch of the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Ghana’s Parliamentary Democracy in Accra.

The event, which was chaired by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, was on the theme: “The Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far”.

Saturday, 7th January, 2023, was exactly 30 years since the Constitution of the Fourth Republic of Ghana came into force.

The President said the Constitution had served the longest period of stable constitutional governance in the nation’s history, with consensus emerging that democratic form of governance was preferable.

“Indeed, upon coming into force of the Constitution, we resolved to build, under God, a united nation, grounded in democratic values and the rule of law, and we have gone a long way towards releasing this vision,” he said.

“Today, we are considered a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa, where respect for the principle of democratic accountability, human rights and rule of law have enabled us to oversee eight presidential elections in the Fourth Republic, with five presidential transitions, and three peaceful transfer of power, through the ballot box, from one party to another.”

Ghanaians had every right to be proud of that, he said, and that the 30th Anniversary should even give more inspiration.

“This milestone is to the great credit of the ordinary men and women who make up the fabric of the nation.”

“I fear that, often than not, many underestimate the importance of Parliament, and, consequently, underestimate its work.”

“We cannot emphasize enough the role of Parliament in exercising the checks and balances needed on the Executive. We cannot emphasize enough the role of Parliament as the voice of the people.”

President Akufo-Addo said it was for the good of the country that the Legislature continued to develop the capacity to insist on accountability in all aspects of the lives of Ghanaians, and that no institution was better suited for this than the representatives of the people.

“As President of the Republic, I can assure you that, out of duty to our children and grandchildren, and to generations yet unborn, my government will do everything it can to help strengthen Parliament.”

He said the Government would not give up on deepening democracy and guaranteeing the integrity of the electoral process, and neither should the Ghanaian people.

“We do not have to look back into history to see that stable period of constitutional government and intelligent management of the economy leads to prosperity. We must do everything within our means to safeguard our democracy.”

Speaker Bagbin, on his part, paid tribute to former speakers of the House for their contributions towards building Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Justice Daniel Francis Annan, Mr Peter Ala Adjetey, Mr Ebenezer Begyina Sekyi-Hughes, Justice Joyce Adelaide Bamford-Addo, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, and Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye are all former speakers of Parliament.

He noted that Ghanaians must support the strengthening of democratic institutions if they wanted to have a sustainable democracy.

In attendance were two former Speakers: Mr Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho and Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, were present.