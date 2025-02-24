Government Will Create More Jobs – Minister Assures

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has called for a renewed commitment to public-private partnerships to address the high unemployment rate among the youth in the region and the nation at large. While reaffirming the government’s strong commitment to creating more job opportunities, she urged the private sector to play an active role in reducing unemployment.

The Minister made these remarks during a courtesy visit by the Regional Executives of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) to her office in Koforidua. The visit aimed to congratulate Hon. Awatey on her appointment and discuss key issues.

Hon. Awatey expressed gratitude for the visit and highlighted her ambition to expand Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the region. She emphasized that expanding TVET would equip individuals with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

She also urged industry players to uphold business ethics and comply with regulations to ensure standardization across sectors. The Minister reassured the Chamber of the government’s support in fostering a more vibrant and competitive business environment.

The Regional Vice-President of the Chamber, Mr. Williams Atitso Amankwah, highlighted the insufficient support entrepreneurs in the region have received from successive governments. He, therefore, appealed to the Mahama-led administration to prioritize the needs of entrepreneurs in the region when allocating national resources. Mr. Amankwah reaffirmed the Chamber’s readiness to collaborate with the government in achieving its vision.