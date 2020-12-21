The Government has given the assurance that it would ensure the newly-developed COVID-19 vaccines that would be deployed in the country are effective and safe for Ghanaians.

To that end, government had constituted a team of experts from relevant institutions and experiences, working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The Food and Drugs Administration of the United States of America and the Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency of the United Kingdom have recently approved emergency COVID-19 vaccines, which provide considerable optimism and hope for the world’s battle to defeat the pandemic.

In his 20th televised address on Sunday night, on measures taken against the spread of COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana would not be left behind in accessing and deploying the vaccines.

He said government was aware of the anxiety relating to the safety and efficacy of the newly-developed vaccines, but would ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines deployed in the country are effective and safe for Ghanaians.

“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines.

” I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines. Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe,” the President stressed.

So far, Ghana has recorded a cumulative figure of 53,954 COVID-19 cases, with 52,675 recoveries, and 333 deaths.

The active cases stood at 946 as at Friday, December 18,2020.