Mr. Fred Obeng, Old Tafo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has given the assurance that the government would not disappoint the people in the execution of road projects.

“In fulfilment of the government’s declaration of 2020 as the Year of Roads, we are on course to putting to good shape the road network at Old Tafo and other areas in the Municipality,” he noted.

Mr. Obeng, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after cutting a sod for work to commence on the reconstruction of the OKESS Junction-Suame Magazine road, said the needs of the people would be addressed.

The four-kilometre stretch of road, a project of the World Bank and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), is expected to be completed in nine months.

It is being executed by Messrs Goldprint Company Limited. Mr Obeng explained that when completed, the project would help facilitate socio-economic activities for commuters who ply the road, especially those working at the Suame Magazine, the largest automobile spare parts sales and repairs and metal fabrication enclave in the West African sub-region.

He advised the people to be supportive of development projects designed for their wellbeing and charged the contractors to strive to work and complete the project that was in a strategic location in the municipality, on schedule.

