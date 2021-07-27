Government will improve roads in Western Region as planned – Minister

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Madam Mavis Nkansah Boadu, has assured residents of Western Region that the government would improve upon roads network in the Region as scheduled.

She said though 2020 was declared the year of roads, the COVID-19 pandemic had distorted the government’s plan and stressed that many contractors had already returned to site and work was progressing steadily.

Madam Boadu who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Sekyere East constituency said this when she inspected the progress of work on the Dompim and Nsuaem town roads in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality as part of her three-day working tour to the Region.

The Deputy Minister went on the tour in the company of the Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, Mr Ebenezer Annor-Kwarfo, Municipal Chief Engineer and some constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party.

She commended Mr George Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency for working hard to ensure that roads within his constituency were motorable for residents to go about their daily activities smoothly.

The Deputy Minister appealed to the citizenry to be patient as the government delivered on its promises regarding roads in the Western Region and the country at large.