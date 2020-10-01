Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians to support the security agencies with intelligence to help suppress the secessionist attacks in the Volta Region.

He said it was inappropriate for a government to negotiate with a group, which resorted to criminal activities in the name of claiming succession.

Dr Bawumia said should the government dialogue with the secessionists, any group of people could rise up in any part of the country and cause atrocities and demand that government negotiated with them.

That, he said, would create a favourable atmosphere for people to cause mayhem and disorder in the country.

Vice President Bawumia made the remarks in a media interview in Accra on Wednesday.

The Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, last Sunday said government and security agencies had identified the financiers and key actors behind the secessionist group.

He said the security agencies had taken stringent measures to deal with it and would publish their names on the watch list in the coming days to forestall any future occurrence.

The Minister said government considered the action by the group as purely criminal and an infringement on the country’s laws and, therefore, would prosecute them accordingly.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation attacked and blocked roads in some major entry and exit points to the Volta Region, in the early hours of Friday, September 25.

The secessionist group also attacked STC drivers and set the buses ablaze last Monday, September 28 among other criminal acts.