Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has restated Government’s resolve to expand the infrastructural facilities and retool the Ghana Armed Forces in the quest to modernise its operations.

This, he said, would make the Military more efficient in supporting the cause of national development as well as performing their duties in the global security arena.

Dr Bawumia indicated that the 54-unit residential facility being funded by the GETFund for the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College was nearing completion.

Vice President Bawumia made these remarks at a joint graduation ceremony of the Senior Division Course 41 and Master of Science Degree in Defence and International Politics of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra on Friday.

Dr Bawumia entreated them to manifest the knowledge acquired in time management and leadership to reflect in their respective institutions and work environment.

He urged the graduands to maintain and strengthen the cordial relations that existed between them, in order to respond swiftly to sub regional, regional and continental security issues.

The objective of the course is to equip participants with the requisite tools for analytical thinking, good judgment, leadership and critical managerial skills in defence and international affairs.

In all, 72 graduands passed out comprising 46 personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and 26 officers from eleven sister African countries including Nigeria, Togo, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leon, Tanzania, Zambia and Cameroon.

There were also public servants from some public sector institutions including the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Investment Fund and Attorney General’s Office who participated in the course.

Vice President Bawumia asked the Management of the College to be innovative and resourceful in finding solutions to contemporary security challenges and maintain the College as the centre of excellence in middle and senior security staff training in Africa.

The graduands, over the past eleven months, studied courses including Defence Management, Peace Operations, Theories and Concept of Defence, Youth and Conflict in Africa and Tourism and Counterterrorism.

Dr Bawumia commended the Military Command for supporting the COVID-19 Safety Operation to ensure compliance with the government’s COVID-19 protocols.

He underlined the need for all Ghanaians to adjust to the new pattern of life in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the nation is not out of the woods yet and, therefore, should be on guard at all times.

Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, the Commandant of the College, in his welcome remarks, advised the graduands to exhibit the ethics and high-level discipline, values of military training in order to be agents of change in the society.

He entreated them to reflect the motto of the College in all their dealings such as discipline, perseverance, tenacity of purpose and self-confidence in their line of duty.

Rear Admiral Beick-Baffour lauded the government for its tremendous support to the College over the years and was optimistic that it would soon complete the 54-unit hostel accommodation facility for the College.

Students that excelled in their respective courses were rewarded with prizes and trophies.