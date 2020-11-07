Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has said the government would support institutions of higher learning with funding for infrastructural development.

He said through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho and Hohoe, would receive funds to construct and complete needed facilities to increase the intake of new students.

Dr Bawumia said these at the third session of the fifth UHAS Congregation in Ho, where 786 students, including the first cohort of UHAS doctors, graduated.

The event was observed in three batches due to the COVID-19 pandemic as management strictly adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He announced that phase two of the UHAS development programme would take-off by the middle of November.

He praised the governments of Ghana and China, whose partnership was giving meaning to the development of UHAS to a full-fledged University of international status.

The Vice President commended the management for their efforts to construct some residential facilities to increase student intake.

He paid glowing tribute to the board of governors and management for rising to the national call during the COVID-19 pandemic and for playing host to a testing Centre, in partnership with the Ho Teaching Hospital.

“I doff my hat for the management and board of UHAS for that particular gesture.”

He said the decision by the University Council and management to establish new programmes in dentistry, sports and exercise facility in addition to the physician assistant in Anaesthesia was welcoming and would support the government.

Dr Bawumia said UHAS quest to become a preemptive health educational institution dedicated to community service was loudly visible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor John Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, said the University offered undergraduate programmes within its six schools, comprising, Allied Health Sciences (SAHS), Basic and Biomedical Sciences (SBBS), Medicine (SOM), Nursing and Midwifery (SoNAM), Pharmacy (SoP), and public health (SPH).

He said UHAS currently had 35 departments and offered 20 programmes.

He said the programmes were accredited by regulatory bodies, including the National Council of Tertiary Education (NCTE), the Pharmacy Council, and the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

On research, Prof Gyapong said UHAS was carving a niche for itself and already rubbing shoulders with older Universities.

The Vice-Chancellor said a functional Appeals Board was established with a mandate to adjudicate disputes between staff, students and the University.

He said the current workforce of UHAS stood at 834, including 269 Junior staff, 206 Senior staff, 292 Senior members academic and 67 Senior members administrative and professionals.

Prof Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, Founder of Family Health University College, urged the graduates to begin to think outside the box in real-life situations.

He exhorted them “never to be satisfied with any situation, don’t be embarrassed by failure and remember to be first among equals.”

Justice Mr Jones Mawulorn Dotse, Chairman of UHAS Council, asked the graduands to allow the institution to go through them to succeed in life.

Students, who distinguished themselves academically received several sponsored prizes at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Allied Health Sciences, Public Health and Basic and Biomedical Sciences.

Rosina Afua Ampomah Carr emerged the overall and outstanding graduating UHAS student and won the Vice Chancellor’s prize.

Victor Loglo won the Professor Fred Binka prize for the outstanding graduating student with demonstrated service to the University community.