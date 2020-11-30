Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE) at the weekend reiterated that government would not shield any individual or group who would engage in acts that would derail the electoral process during the forthcoming general elections.

He, therefore, appealed to the people in the area to comport themselves during and after the elections.

Mr. Donkor made the appeal when the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) met the people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district as part of their campaign tour of the district.

“Let us all lay our political affiliation aside and see ourselves as one people and work together to protect the peace we are enjoying now,” he said.

Mr. Donkor appealed to the people to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enable him to continue with his pro-poor interventions and policies for the country.

He said the free Senior High School was an opportunity for all Ghanaian children to have access to secondary education and that it needed to be continued.

He also appealed to them to vote for Mr. Raybon Evans Anyadi, the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

Mr. Anyadi, sharing his vision with the people said when elected he would establish youth resource centres in all the electoral areas in the constituency for them to acquire employable skills.

He said the area was underdeveloped though they were voting for the National Democratic Congress since 1992 and added that he would work assiduously to bring the needed development to the area if voted for.

Mr. Bright Nyatsikor, constituency secretary of the party appealed to supporters of the party not to relent on their efforts but continue with their door to door campaign to woo more voters to their fold.