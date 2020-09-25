The cleaning exercise was part of activities to mark the CLOGSAG week celebration in Accra.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the Ministries observed workers busily sweeping and weeding their environment.

Mr Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne, Director Research Statistics Information Management, Office of the Head of Civil Service said it was important to ensure a clean working environment amidst the pandemic.

He said a clean working environment gave an impression about the Ministry to its clientele.

” The exercise would also make the Ministries visible to the public and creates a friendly working environment for staff,” he said.

He said the exercise should not be only an annual event but a frequent event.

Mr Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson, Director Human Resource, Ministry of Transport said the exercise provides a break for workers to fellowship with each other and instill the importance of keeping the working environment clean.

Mr Nelson Akatey, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Sanitation, and Water Resources said the ministry was tasked to facilitate the exercise by providing the needed logistics.

He said this was done in partnership with cleaning service providers including Zoomlion Ltd and Jekora Ventures Ltd.

He expressed his gratitude to the partners.