Government’s Debt to Suppliers Threatens Free SHS Policy as Students Face Higher Costs for Essentials

Senior high school students across Ghana, benefiting from the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, may soon find themselves responsible for purchasing their own uniforms, house dresses, and other essential goods due to an ongoing debt crisis affecting suppliers.

The government owes the National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) for two academic years—2022/2023 and 2023/2024—with the total debt running into millions of Ghana cedis. This unpaid debt has left the suppliers struggling to fulfill their obligations, and the fallout could disrupt the Free SHS policy that has been a cornerstone of Ghana’s education reforms.

In a statement jointly signed by NAIS President Emmanuel Ayivor and Secretary James Kudozia, the Association expressed deep concern over the government’s failure to settle its debts despite the suppliers’ consistent delivery of goods required by the policy. “Despite constantly fulfilling their contractual obligations under the Free SHS policy, its members have not received payments for their services,” the statement read.

NAIS supplies essential items like school uniforms, house dresses, and other key goods to senior high schools across the country. The delay in payments is already having a significant financial impact on suppliers, many of whom are now in a dire financial situation. The statement highlights how the ongoing delay is compounded by rising raw material costs, making it increasingly difficult for suppliers to stay afloat, meet their financial obligations, and continue providing essential services to the education sector.

The Association has called for urgent action from the government to settle the outstanding payments for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic years, emphasizing that without payment, the suppliers will struggle to sustain their operations. This financial strain could affect their ability to continue supporting government initiatives, including the Free SHS program.

The statement further warned that if the situation is not resolved quickly, it could disrupt the provision of essential school materials for students, potentially leading to additional costs for parents and guardians, which would undermine the core objectives of the Free SHS policy.

In closing, the National Association of Institutional Suppliers urged the government to take swift action and honor the outstanding payments. This, they say, is critical not only for the suppliers’ survival but also for the success and continuity of Ghana’s Free SHS policy, which has provided many students across the country with opportunities for education they otherwise could not afford.