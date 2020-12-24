Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) is informing reminded all customers in rural communities and small towns that the provision of Free Water to Ghanaians comes to an end on Thursday 31st December 2020.

In this regard, customers of CWSA, and all other water services providers in the rural Sub-sector namely; Private Water Providers, Water & Sanitation Management Committees (WSMTs) and NGOs, as well as the general public should note that effective 1st January 2021, the monthly payment of bills for water consumed will become the responsibility of the customers and not Government.

“All categories of water services providers who participated in the provision of Free Water within the designated period are also to note that CWSA will not accept bills on water consumed by their customers from 1st January 2021. They are therefore advised to revert to the former methods of billing and collection of payment from customers,” the statement signed by Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, Chief Executive CWSA said.

CWSA also informed all consumers in rural communities and small towns that the Agency’s Water System Management Staff (WSMS) would resume full operations in connection with billing, meter reading and revenue collection from customers at the designated places as was done before the commencement of the Free Water.

These staff will identify themselves appropriately and observe all the Covid-19 protocols within the premises of customers.

The Agency asked the customers to note that observance of the covid-19 protocols at all public standpipes manned by vendors as well as all premises of the Water System Offices would be strictly enforced.

Community members are urged to continue to observe the following preventive instructions at public standpipes, including the normal opening hours for the provision of water as previous and Water Vendors serving one consumer at a time and ensuring the observance of social distancing protocols in force to avoid crowding at all times.

Where consumers fail to observe social distancing protocols and mass up at the stand-pipe, the vendor will temporarily close the tap until the order is restored to save lives, the statement said.

Community Water and Sanitation Agency would like to assure its customers of the continuous supply of safe water and quality services.

“The Agency and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources express their sincere gratitude to all Customers and Water Services Providers for their cooperation towards the implementation of the presidential directive of Free Water to rural communities and small towns throughout the nine months,” the statement added.